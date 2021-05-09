Under Armour's New Middle East Flagship Store Opens Its Doors At The Dubai Mall

Shoppers, on your marks! THIS is the one you’ve been waiting for. The Middle East’s LARGEST Under Armour store has opened at The Dubai Mall. The flagship store is a step above regular shopping; it’s an interactive experience for shoppers featuring cool innovative tech, exclusive collections, and state-of-the-art features like an advanced 3D Foot Scanner, the Pick and Learn system, CHALLENGES to get you moving, (LOVE this!) and an Under Armour Chill Out Lounge – how cool is that!? It’s hereeeeeeeee! The Dubai Mall store is 1,300sqm of fitness retail featuring clothing, footwear and essential exercise equipment

Check out the special training packages with local fitness coaches Throughout the massive store, you’ll spot displays featuring local fitness coaches Jade Blackmore and Seena Akbary and by unlocking special training packages you can train with them! But that’s not all… This store is the HOME of all things Under Armour, which means it will host exclusive challenges, designed to help you reach your fitness goals. Funnnn.com! And taking the meaning of ‘shop till you drop’ to a whollleee other level, the Armour Chill Out Lounge is the perfect place to catch your breath. Yes, folks, there’s a chill-out lounge right here, along with a mobile phone charging station, to help you recharge!

The evolution of shopping: Check out brand new features that will change the way you shop Looking for an excellent fit? The Under Armour 3D Foot Scanners is shoe-fitting perfection! The cool machine uses AI tech to create a comprehensive 360-degree scan of a customer’s foot, and then staff can make expert suggestions on the right shoe for you, whether you’re looking for stability and performance for high-intensity training or maximum comfort for daily wear. And for lovers of kicks, your choices are pretty much unlimited! The Pick and Learn interactive system gives you unparalleled access to Under Armour’s full range and the option to browse and compare deets from size, fit and style to price and design. All available on touch screens, you can see the prices and info so, making comparisons and decisions before you buy has never been easier.