This Starlit Private Beach Dinner Is THE Most Romanic Valentine's In Dubai

Picture this. You’re loved up and you and bae want to do something EXTRA for Valentine’s Day. Something romantic, something exceptional, something where every little detail is taken care of, so you don’t have to. Well, friends, this is Dubai and you’ve got options! If a night under the stars, on glorious golden sands directly in front of Caesars Palace Dubai sounds dreamy, read on. You’ll have a personal chef serving only the very best directly from the Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, there’ll be twinkly fairy lights, music and the beach is yours from 7pm until 10pm. Treat your favourite human to a wild Valentine’s Day, unlike you’ve ever experienced before

The Star-lit Dinner on the Beach is a heavenly four-course set menu & more! And yes, that INCLUDES drinks (a bottle of Taittinger Brut bubbles plus free-flow choice grape is coming your way) annnddd a take-home gift, how fab is this! Start your special meal with Loch Fyne oysters followed by a starter of Scottish cured salmon. Then, deliciously fresh hand-dived scallops and Canadian lobster ravioli… Is your mouth watering yet?! For the main course, you’ll have a choice of 150-day dry-aged filet mignon, Atlantic roasted halibut and Ossetra caviar, pan-seared herb gnocchi or a 150-day dry-aged chateaubriand to share. Yup, exceptional! Finally, finish with the Roses are Red dessert which is a delish combo of strawberry jam, baked meringue, lemon curd and Valrhona white chocolate ganache. The package? You’ve got options! Thursday 11 February until Sunday 14 February, from 7pm to 10pm Price? AED 1,000 per person – (there will be multiple tables enjoying the rose-mance) BOOK IT IN! Or opt for the completely private experience, available throughout the entire month, for AED5,000 per couple.

Spa experiences, afternoon tea, the MOST rose-mantic dinners – Gangs all here! Hell’s Kitchen is whipping up a sensational Valentine’s meal Tuck into a four-course menu including a glass of bubbles on arrival and with an incredible Valentine’s sharing desserts to finish. One plate, two forks, spells romance! When? From Thursday 11 February until Sunday 14 February. How much? AED 695 per person

The ‘My Little Valentine’ Afternoon Tea is the most adorable Valentine’s package yet Dads, daughters, this is for you! An adorable father and daughter day out is on the cards, to make the very most of the love-filled day! With delicious-themed treats, plus a ‘Cleopatra and Caesar’ take-home cake, this is fun, cute and most importantly, a gorgeous memory for the whole family! How much? AED 185, and princesses below 4 are free, and 4-12-year-olds enjoy 50% off

Celebrate LOVE with the ‘Relax with Love’ Valentine’s Special There is nothing better than a pamper package… AMIRITE?! This is Valentine’s Day retreat, a luxurious relaxation package at the blissful Qua Spa. Featuring a 50-minute full-body massage, express facial and 30 minutes of rest. And Zzzzzzzzzzz. How much? AED1,700 per couple A gift card says I love you too! Want to choose the perfect gift, but bae is picky and, ultimately, you can’t decide? See here. The gift card can be used on ANYTHING from a Couple’s Weekend Retreat, Suite Escape and Imperial Dream 120-minute Experience. SIMPLES! Get it here