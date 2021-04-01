Latest
Rediscover Your Confidence With This Empowering New Brand Campaign
Volkswagen is blazing a trail for confidence and inspiring everyone to be their true self. And that means finding and celebrating people who do exactly that! People who challenge the status quo and make their own paths through life. And this is exactly what Volkswagen wants to remind everyone with their new campaign for the Volkswagen T-Roc.
Their first such person is a Saudi gamer, entrepreneur and actor, Nour Alkhadra (nourtorious_sass) who questioned conventions and boldly chose directions that were right for her. With her confident attitude she inspired people to be themselves, Volkswagen sought to tell real stories of individuals who challenged the status quo and made their own road.
As a brand, Volkswagen is all about moving people forward, and with the launch of the new “Born Confident” T-Roc, which is not an SUV or a sedan, the T-Roc has formed its own bold identity within the brand’s range, and this is what inspired the Born Confident campaign.
Paving the way for young female creators in the Middle East, Nour epitomizes confidence and stands for all that’s possible when you stay true to yourself, and choose your own path. This for us is #BornConfident.
Not just talking the talk, but walking the walk; Nour represents the dynamism of the brand and is here to stay.
#BOLD, #BEAUTIFUL, #DARING and #UNCONVENTIONAL.
Another empowering personality that really stands out from the crowd is Nouf Sufyani (cosmicatx), who went from being a dentist to one of Saudi’s first female DJs.
The electronic music DJ and producer from Saudi Arabia changed the course of her life by following her calling for music. She has also created the music track that we will get to hear as part of the T-Roc campaign.
The Volkswagen Middle East Born Confident campaign will feature both Nouf Sufyani and Nour Alkhadra in a short film, showcasing the heights you can reach with confidence by your side!
Stay tuned for the campaign featuring Nour Alkhadra and Nouf Sufyani, which launches the T-Roc, Volkswagen’s newest model that defies norms by delivering high performance and style at a price unlike any car in its segment right now.
Being born confident is not being afraid to stand out and owning one’s own identity.
T-Roc is proud to stand out from the herd and pave its own niche, and is taking the significance of its unique design to inspire youngsters to get out and stand out!