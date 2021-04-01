Rediscover Your Confidence With This Empowering New Brand Campaign

Volkswagen is blazing a trail for confidence and inspiring everyone to be their true self. And that means finding and celebrating people who do exactly that! People who challenge the status quo and make their own paths through life. And this is exactly what Volkswagen wants to remind everyone with their new campaign for the Volkswagen T-Roc.

Their first such person is a Saudi gamer, entrepreneur and actor, Nour Alkhadra (nourtorious_sass) who questioned conventions and boldly chose directions that were right for her. With her confident attitude she inspired people to be themselves, Volkswagen sought to tell real stories of individuals who challenged the status quo and made their own road.

As a brand, Volkswagen is all about moving people forward, and with the launch of the new “Born Confident” T-Roc, which is not an SUV or a sedan, the T-Roc has formed its own bold identity within the brand’s range, and this is what inspired the Born Confident campaign.