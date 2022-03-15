Walk For A Good Cause At This Exciting Charity Walkathon Is This Weekend 

Lace-up and walk for a good cause fam!

For this fabulous annual charity walkathon, all you need is A. good intentions, B. walking shoes, C. your positive Saturdaze vibes!

On Saturday, March 19 at 7:30am at Dubai Science Park, you can take part in the third edition of the WeWalk annual charity walkathon, where all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the UAE Rare Disease Society.

‘We Walk’ is a family-friendly sporting meet that is open to people of all ages and abilities

You can walk, sprint or jog the 4 km course with friends and family.

The best part?! Each participant will receive:

A goody bag with a t-shirt

A cap

Wristband

Refreshments on the day

All the dashing deets:

Price? AED35

Location? Dubai Science Park

Date and time? Saturday, March 19 at 7:30am

For more info, call +97143913916

Register here.