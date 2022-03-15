Latest
Walk For A Good Cause At This Exciting Charity Walkathon Is This Weekend
Lace-up and walk for a good cause fam!
For this fabulous annual charity walkathon, all you need is A. good intentions, B. walking shoes, C. your positive Saturdaze vibes!
On Saturday, March 19 at 7:30am at Dubai Science Park, you can take part in the third edition of the WeWalk annual charity walkathon, where all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the UAE Rare Disease Society.
Register here.
‘We Walk’ is a family-friendly sporting meet that is open to people of all ages and abilities
You can walk, sprint or jog the 4 km course with friends and family.
The best part?! Each participant will receive:
- A goody bag with a t-shirt
- A cap
- Wristband
- Refreshments on the day
All the dashing deets:
Price? AED35
Location? Dubai Science Park
Date and time? Saturday, March 19 at 7:30am
For more info, call +97143913916
