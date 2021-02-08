WIN! A AED6,000,000 Limited Edition Super Car Is Up For Grabs

AED 6 Million Fenyr SuperSport or a AED 2 million cash prize are up for grabs and it’s all part of the DSF Supercar raffle campaign which is still running!

As a part of the DSF grand raffle prize, one lucky participant is going to rev home in a brand new FENYR SuperSport built by W Motors (a Dubai-based company). The limited-edition supercar with only 111 sets for production, the FENYR SuperSport is valued at $1.6m (AED6,000,000) each, making it THE most valuable prize in the history of the annual shopping festival. How good is that?!

…And it’s pretty obvio but limited tickets means that you have a higher chance of winning (1 in 3500 to be exact)!! So get at it boo!

Buy a collectable Fenyr SuperSport scale model for AED1,500 (available at www.idealz.com and www.mydsf.ae) and automatically get an entry into the raffle draw.