WIN! A AED6,000,000 Limited Edition Super Car Is Up For Grabs
AED 6 Million Fenyr SuperSport or a AED 2 million cash prize are up for grabs and it’s all part of the DSF Supercar raffle campaign which is still running!
As a part of the DSF grand raffle prize, one lucky participant is going to rev home in a brand new FENYR SuperSport built by W Motors (a Dubai-based company). The limited-edition supercar with only 111 sets for production, the FENYR SuperSport is valued at $1.6m (AED6,000,000) each, making it THE most valuable prize in the history of the annual shopping festival. How good is that?!
…And it’s pretty obvio but limited tickets means that you have a higher chance of winning (1 in 3500 to be exact)!! So get at it boo!
Buy a collectable Fenyr SuperSport scale model for AED1,500 (available at www.idealz.com and www.mydsf.ae) and automatically get an entry into the raffle draw.
The supercar raffle is set to conclude on March 30, 2021, so put your luck to the test and enter this raffle to win this insanely EPIC prize
The 3.8L flat 6 twin-turbo delivers 800hp and breakneck acceleration and can push you all the way to a top speed of 400 km/h, this car is every speed junkies’ DREAM! And a huge flex to own, may we add!
BTWzzz the campaign will see a Fenyr SuperSport encased in a huge glass box travel around the city’s most famous landmarks. Like you can tell from the pictures in this article.