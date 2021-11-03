The Big Sale: The Ghantoot Bottle Shop Is Running 40% Holiday Discounts

Get in gear, the busy time of the year is here!

Are you planning to celebrate Diwali with friends and family? Do it in style with amazing offers from Windmill Cellar! Celebrating Diwali at home? Head to Ghantoot to meet the sommelier who will assist you in choosing the best drinks for your table and don’t miss the sale on top labels in time for Diwali!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the low-down on Windmill Cellar at Ghantoot is here: There are NO border restrictions getting there, no PCR test or liquor license required, and it’s only 20 mins from Dubai. Convenient? Absolutely!

Scroll for the offers you need to know about

via GIPHY

Deals, comps and freebies and sales bonanza for Diwali!

The big SALE: Get up to 40% on drinks on vines, hops and spirits

Spend AED500 and choose from a selection of hops and vines

Shop at store and drop your business card to stand a chance to win a bottle of premium spirits or bottle of bubbles WEEKLY

Single Malts & moer are on sale (including top labels!) are on reduced prices for the celebration of Diwali

Top tip: Don’t show up empty-handed! Visiting friends? Pick up a gift at Windmill Cellar for the whole gang!

via GIPHY

Abu Dhabi fam, here’s what you need to know

Make your life 10,000 times easier by getting your stock delivered!

The delivery service is available in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain only, and they accept orders daily until 5pm

You can even get free delivery on same day orders when you order over AED150

Plus, get a FREE bottle on orders above AED 250

Get your orders in here

Get the low-down on offers, deals and more @windmillcellar

The November online giveaway is a fab full hamper! You need to Follow, like & share and tag your friends to take part. 2 winners will be announced at the end of the month – get involved!

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Open 7 days a week daily from 9am – 10pm

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app

If you’re in Abu Dhabi, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the same day with free delivery!

Call the store if you need any info

056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

Windmill Cellar sells alcohol, you must be a non-Muslim to purchase alcohol here