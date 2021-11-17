It's Sales Season! A Drinks Shop Has 40% Discounts Until The End Of The Month

Budget-savvy shoppers, buckle up! There are BIG November sales at Windmill Cellar till the end of the month.

This year’s festivities are in full flow, and if you’re thinking about hosting ANY type of celebration at home in the coming months, NOW is the time to stock up.

Windmill Cellar is extending their November sale until the end of the month – that means you’ve got 40% discounts to nab if you’re quick! The Ghantoot bevvie store is just 20 minutes from Dubai, its pricing is veryyyy competitive, the selection is huge and you can get cases of drinks starting from AED65!

Get 40% OFF on selected products from hops to spirits, pay under AED99 for famous labels, and get enjoyable vino for under AED50

Windmill Cellar serving up heaps of drink offers that won’t break the bank

Along with the top deals, regular customers will know, there are always big giveaways going on, online and in-store.

Simply drop your business card to stand a chance to win a bottle of premium spirits or a bottle of bubbly WEEKLY.

Or visit @windmillcellar: Follow, like & share, tag your friends to join in Windmill’s online giveaway.

Shopping at Windmill is a joy when you’re planning for a bash at home, the selection is huge and if you need a little help, make sure to ask the sommelier on hand to guide you through everything from entry level to fine-vines ranges.

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

No border restrictions, and no liquor license required to purchase

Open 7 days a week daily from 9am – 10pm

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app

If you’re in Abu Dhabi, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the Same Day with free delivery!

Call the store if you need any info

Call 056 538 9582

Windmill Cellar sells alcohol, you must be a non-Muslim to purchase alcohol here