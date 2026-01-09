Witness The EEIPC 2026 International Indoor Skydiving Championship As It returns At CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Some days in the UAE call for brunch plans, beach clubs, and sunset strolls. Other days? They call for heart-pounding, gravity-defying action inside a wind tunnel. If you’re craving something epic, exhilarating, and a little extra, clear your calendar—because this January, indoor skydiving takes center stage at CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

From 15 to 18 January, CLYMB™ will host the EEIPC 2026 International Indoor Skydiving Championship, and yes, it’s exactly as thrilling as it sounds

For four action-packed days, more than 250 of the world’s best indoor skydivers from 30 countries will gather to compete on Yas Island, transforming CLYMB’s iconic wind tunnel into a stage for pure aerial magic. Expect gravity-defying routines, perfectly synchronised formations, and mid-air artistry that will have you staring in disbelief and the best part? entry is for free for all spectators!

This isn’t just a competition; the athletes will battle it out in high-intensity rounds, showcasing precision, power, and creativity as they float, flip, and fly with effortless control.

Whether you live for adrenaline or simply love watching elite talent push the limits, this championship promises jaw-dropping moments from start to finish.