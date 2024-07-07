Celebrate World Biryani Day With Only The Finest Basmati Rice!

On July 7 the world will come together to honour the iconic dish that has captured the hearts and taste buds of people across the globe – biryani! This sumptuous dish, bursting with flavour and aroma, is the epitome of culinary delight in India and across the region. People all over the world are familiar with and love this flavourful dish. It doesn’t get lost in the culturally diverse region of the Middle East, where you can find the best grains to whip up this masterpiece in the kitchen.

Leading the celebration for World Biriyani Day on July 7 is DAAWAT®, a premier basmati rice brand renowned for having the world’s longest grains that make every biryani a masterpiece!

DAAWAT® is not just a name; it’s a global brand that’s dominating the Middle East, bringing forth a legacy of quality and excellence. It’s the largest exporter of branded basmati rice and they’ve been spreading the joy of biryani to over 80 countries!

DAAWAT® is celebrating World Biryani Day in the Middle East for the second time

World Biryani Day, proudly introduced by DAAWAT® in 2022, is now in its third edition! This day is dedicated to celebrating the legacy, diverse flavours, and unifying spirit of this beloved rice dish. The essence of a perfect biryani lies in the quality of the rice, and DAAWAT® Basmati Rice is the undisputed champion – It’s also the number 1 choice for so many basmati consumers.

More like this

Meticulously aged to perfection, DAAWAT® Basmati Rice delivers an unparalleled aroma and flavour, making it the ideal choice for biryani enthusiasts. Known for its world’s longest grain, DAAWAT® ensures that every biryani is a culinary masterpiece, elevating the experience to a whole new level.

This World Biryani Day, DAAWAT® encourages you to embark on a delightful journey exploring the diverse variations of this iconic dish

Whether it’s the spicy Hyderabadi biryani, the fragrant Lucknowi biryani, or the rich Kolkata biryani, DAAWAT® stands for innovation and convenience, ensuring that every bite is a testament to their commitment to quality.

So, join them in this feast of joy, love, and togetherness, and make sure to savour the unparalleled taste and aroma of a biryani made with DAAWAT®!