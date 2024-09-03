Your Favorite Global Rapper is Coming to Dubai!

“I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky”? Get ready to vibe to this track and all of Tyga’s hits this October!

Tyga’s coming to Dubai!

The global rap sensation Tyga is hitting the stage at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, October 19, 2024! Organized by PME Entertainment, this concert is going to be a night to remember—full of energy, hit songs, and an epic live show!

Fans are in for a treat with an audio-visual blast as Tyga brings the heat with an action-packed show, dazzling visuals, energetic dance moves, and a playlist of his biggest hits and freshest tracks.

Prepare yourself for an epic night with the best out there

Tyga has got that electrifying vibe and those tracks that just stick with you, making him a BIG DEAL in the music world. He’s been killing it for over a decade, dropping hit after hit that we are sure you can’t get enough of. With his knack for blending catchy beats and unforgettable lyrics, it’s no wonder he’s got fans all over the world! No doubt, he’s one of the coolest performers out there!

One of the most talked-about and highly anticipated events of the year!

Grab your tickets for Tyga now at coca-cola-arena.com! Don’t wait too long—grab yours early to avoid missing out, as they’re expected to sell fast! There are also exclusive VIP packages available, giving fans premium seating, early entry, and even a chance to meet Tyga up close!

Important deets:

Date : Saturday, October 19, 2024

: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Venue : Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Time: Doors open at 7:30 PM; Show starts at 8:30 PM