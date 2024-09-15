A Saudi Footballer Is In Intensive Care After Balcony Incident In Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Saudi footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad, who plays for Al Shabab, is currently in intensive care in Dubai following an accident. Dubai Police confirmed that Al-Muwallad fell from the balcony of his second-floor home while on a short holiday in the city.
The incident reportedly took place on Thursday morning, and investigations into the cause are ongoing. Dubai Police emphasized their commitment to transparency and will release further details as the investigation progresses. Al-Muwallad remains under medical observation as healthcare teams provide necessary care.
أعلنت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي أن لاعب كرة القدم السعودي فهد المولد تعرض لحادث خلال وجوده في إجازة قصيرة في دبي، عندما سقط من شرفة منزله بالدور الثاني حيث أظهرت التحقيقات الأولية، أن الحادث وقع أثناء وجوده في الشرفة.
وأضافت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي أن الحالة الصحية للاعب فهد… pic.twitter.com/zFCdM4yaU3
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 14, 2024
