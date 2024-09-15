A Saudi Footballer Is In Intensive Care After Balcony Incident In Dubai

Saudi footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad, who plays for Al Shabab, is currently in intensive care in Dubai following an accident. Dubai Police confirmed that Al-Muwallad fell from the balcony of his second-floor home while on a short holiday in the city.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday morning, and investigations into the cause are ongoing. Dubai Police emphasized their commitment to transparency and will release further details as the investigation progresses. Al-Muwallad remains under medical observation as healthcare teams provide necessary care.

Dubai Media Office released a statement to highlight that more information will be shared with the relevant authorities once the investigation is complete

The Al-Shabab footballer has played for Saudi 74 times, scoring 17 goals. We wish him a speedy recovery!

