An Irish Teacher Is Part Of The First-Ever Female Camel Racing Team In The UAE

When Katie Higgins thought her journey in the UAE was coming to an end she decided to ingrain herself in UAE culture one last time.

She didn’t want to leave with any regrets, and in a fleeting moment, she realised she had never ridden a camel.

Fast forward some investigations, which proved there was nowhere to learn to ride a camel, and some conversations with Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre soon to be Co-founder and Trainer Linda Krockenberger, Katie’s interest lead her to not only riding some camels but to become a recognised professional racer here in the UAE.

This is the first time a female racing camel team has been recognised by the Dubai Sports Council – Truly historic!

Originally sniffed at by a male-dominated sport, Katie and her international teammates have proved there are well able to master this technical sport

Watch the full interview with Katie on The Lovin Dubai Show

Katie Higgins – The Irish Teacher Joins The First Female Camel Racing Team In The UAE pic.twitter.com/b60q5m2u7m — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) February 9, 2022

Want to watch? See here for future camel racing at Al-Marmoom