John Legend Played At A Private Chanel After-Party Last Night And Penélope Cruz Was In Attendance
Alll of meeeeee, loves all of John Legend, the Grammy-winning performer who played at an intimate gig last night, and he belted out his top hits.
Dubai’s glam set hit the ULTIMATE fashion party last night.
Just days after the Armani One Night Only party, for the second time, Chanel hosted its Cruise Show in Dubai and the who’s who of Dubai fashuns were invited, including models, influencers, musicians, and fashions editors.
After the show is the after-party and John Legend dropped in to perform
Footage / @chanelayan
Penelope Cruz was is a long time friend of Chanel, she says she has great memories from her time here
Via Vogue Arabia
Moroccan artist @faouzia also performed alongside John Legend as part of the show
“Revelling in the glowing hues of the desert sun at dusk” the iconic brand drew an exuberant crowd to view the brand’s latest resort collection
