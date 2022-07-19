Dubai Police Grant The Wish Of An 8-Year-Old Irish Boy Who’s Fighting Cancer

A little while ago this is the letter Dubai Police received…

From Adam’s family to Dubai Police. My nephew Adam is fighting cancer and is in love with police cars. His 8th birthday is soon and I hope Dubai Police could make him happy by showing him some police cars.

The touching footage shared by Dubai Police goes on to show Adam naming supercars before a Dubai Policeman pops up with a special message for Adam. They put together 3 of the best police cars in the whole world, the Lamborghini Urus, Audi R8, and the Aston Martin and sent a video message just for Adam.

“Life is full of challenges and we believe in you. We are here to support you”

Not only does Dubai Police keep this city safe, but they also continuously run initiatives to improve lives- amazing!

