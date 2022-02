Praise to this amazing rescue team ❤️

Rescue workers in Fujairah saved a 6-year-old Emirati girl who fell into a well on Monday.

A video by the Ministry of Interior shows a team surrounding a small well, they worked quickly and successfully pulled her to safety in less than 20 minutes. The girl was transferred to a hospital and looked to be in good spirits, smiling on a hospital bed and in the care of her mother