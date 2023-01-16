Latest
Dubai Reveals A New View Point Where You’ll Catch The Most Incredible Sunsets
BOOM! Dubai announces a stunning new viewing point and it’s the PERFECT spot to take visitors on a long winter’s walk.
“The Viewing Point” in Dubai Creek Harbour, is a new free attraction by Emaar. It’s a 70-meter walkway that extends 11 meters high above Dubai Creek and offers superb views of Downtown Dubai, and a whopper sunset.
The Creek harbour was originally a saltwater inlet for trade and transport but it’s also a popular hub for tourists
Emaar has also just opened a luxury five-star hotel, Address Grand Creek Harbour, at the same address
The founder of Emaar, Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar has been proudly posting updates from the new address
How to get to The Viewing Point
The Viewing Point is located at the end of Dubai Creek Harbour’s walkway
How much? It’s free!
