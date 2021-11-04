5 Brilliant Events Happening In Abu Dhabi That Are 1001% Worthy Of A Roadtrip!

Come one, come all, ’tis the season to be visiting the capital! There’s a bucket load of events going on and all you’ve got to do is make sure you don’t miss a second.

Interested? Read on! Whether you’re looking to do something for yourself, with mates, or family, there’s something for everyone!

Abu Dhabi has got the events for the avid athlete, craftsman, and sports fan over the next few weeks, here’s everything you need to know

5. Diwali Festival at Marsana

The Festival of Lights is not a celebration to be missed, especially at Marsana! They’re bringing non-stop family fun to light up your Diwali celebrations with mesmerising Indian performances, Rangoli competitions, and a Fashion Show for the best dressed!

Enjoy the festivities and feast on some heavenly treats at this Diwali celebration at Marsana!

Where? MarVista Hudayriat

When? November 05 – November 06, from 6pm – 11pm

4. Dragon Boat Experience around the Louvre Abu Dhabi

For the past 2,500 years, dragon boat racing has been practised by Chinese agricultural communities and now, you can have a similar experience in Abu Dhabi! to celebrate the latest exhibition, Dragon and Phoenix, you could row to the beat of the drum through the waters of Saadiyat beach and around Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Experience the Chinese culture in this once in a lifetime experience!

For more information and to book, click HERE! Tickets: Individual ticket: AED40

Group package: AED30 When? November 4 – December 31, from 9am – 4pm

3. Traditional Handicrafts Festival

The annual Traditional Handicrafts Festival is BACK! Al Qattara heritage district in Al Ain is once again hosting the handicraft festival for all the enthusiasts to participate in and learn about the traditional Emirati practice. Local experts will guide you through traditional craft making while you learn about the importance of expressions of the heritage of the UAE and witness musical performances. It may have served as a source of income but now, it’s an activity for all to enjoy! When? October 28 – November 13, from 9am – 10pm

2. Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2021

Hold onto your black belts because Abu Dhabi is officially hosting the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City. It’s not something you want to miss if you’re a fan of martial arts.

So if you’re ready to see some action on a mat and some medals given, this is the event you gotta go to!

When? November 3 – November 11, from 12am

1. World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi

110 of the world’s best elite triathletes will come to Yas Island for the World Triathlon Championship this weekend! Also 122 elite athletes of determination will also participate in the World Triathlon Para Championships. Prepare to see glory as 12 World Champions will be crowned at the capital.

Besides the elite race, the 2-day event will also host a variety of races for amateur triathletes. Which only means that athelets of all abilities are welcome to participate and brush up on their skills. Whether you’re a triathlon fan, an athlete, a volunteer or a technical official, you’ll want to be part of this! For more info please click HERE! Price: AED380 ticket When? November 5 – November 6, from 6am – 7pm

