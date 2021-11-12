5 Fab Events Happening In Abu Dhabi Starting From Just AED15

Another week, another big bundle of reasons to visit the capital!

From movies under the stars, to a whole host of ways for you to enjoy cultural exploration, the Abu Dhabi Calendar is packed with options!

Keys? Check! Phone? Check? BOOM! That’s all you need to visit AD and have a whopper time.

Make plans now: Here’s the low-down on upcoming Abu Dhabi events

5. Sheikh Zayed Festival is back and this year’s schedule is jam-packed

The much loved Sheikh Zayed Festival aims to preserve the nation’s heritage, so visitors can explore UAE civilisation while enjoying a jam-packed schedule of events and major shows. As well as daily activities, there will be National Day celebrations, the International Civilisations March, the New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Al Wathba Costume Show.

Where? Wathba, Abu Dhabi

When? Starts November 18 until April 1

4. Cinema in the Park

Find a better way to spend the evening, we’ll wait! Cinema in the Park is back and it means you can watch the classics under the cover of the stars, in ultimate bean bag comfort.

How much? Event is free, however, park entry ticket fee is applicable. More deets here.

When? Fri, Oct 01 – Sat, Apr 30

3. The Dragon Boat Experience around the Louvre Abu Dhabi

For the past 2,500 years, dragon boat racing has been practised by Chinese agricultural communities and now, you can have a similar experience in Abu Dhabi! to celebrate the latest exhibition, Dragon and Phoenix, you could row to the beat of the drum through the waters of Saadiyat beach and around Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Experience the Chinese culture in this once in a lifetime experience!

For more information and to book, click HERE! Tickets: Individual ticket: AED40

Group package: AED30 When? November 4 – December 31, from 9am – 4pm

2. The Khaleejiness Exhibition at The Photography Studio, Manarat Al Saadiyat

‘Khaleejiness’ in collaboration with SWALIF Publishing House and it’s a visual experience composing of Photo-Essays on ‘Khaleejiness’.

Journey through photo books, installations and photo essays to explore ‘Khaleejiness’, an exploration of Khaleeji identity in this ever-changing world. It’s a cultural exploration that “aims to question the legitimacy of attempting to define identity and ultimately explore coining a new term to replace our previous idea of ‘Khaleeji Identity,’ and that is ‘Khaleejiness.’”

How much? AED20

When? Until February 20

Dates and more information here

1. Journey to Al Ain for the family-friendly Al Batha Winter Festival

A micro village has been set up in Al Ain and it’s the perfect adventure for the whole family. Over 7000 visitors are expected to visit weekly and you can see why.

The festival includes safari, outdoor activities, live performances and shows, camping options and BBQ, children’s activities, horse riding, food trucks, and restaurants along with some fine dining too! What are you waiting for?

How much? AED15 includes entrance to the festival and entry to a fabulous draw

Dates and more information here

