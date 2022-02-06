Abu Dhabi-Based Anghami Celebrates Going Public On Nasdaq In Style

If you remember back in March 2021, Anghami announced that they were going to be the first Arabic company to be listed on Nasdaq, a global economic marketplace based in New York.

Anghami also stated that the deal implies an enterprise value of approximately $220 million. With the company being listed on the American stock market, its shares will be available to the public.

ADGM, Abu Dhabi-based Anghami is the first Arab technology company to be listed on the Nasdaq, and the first Arab company to list on the exchange in over 25 years

ADGM headquartered Anghami marks the approval to list on NASDAQ with a bell-ringing ceremony

“The international music platform, bolstered by @investinabudhabi, moved its headquarters to ADGM, the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi in pursuit of a holistic ecosystem that fosters growth opportunities and provides invaluable access to regional and global markets.” Stated on the Instagram post.

The event invited Emirati singer Arqam and Virgin Radio host Kris Fade

And of course artists from all across the globe congratulated Anghami on this accomplishment

Artists like Nancy Ajram, Carole Samaha, The Weeknd, Cheb Khaled, Latifa, and so many more of your favourite singers lit the Nasdaq screen to congratulate the Arabic company.