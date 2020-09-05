د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19 Test Requirements To Enter Abu Dhabi Have Been Modified

Rules on COVID-19 test requirements for entering Abu Dhabi have been updated.

The announcement was made by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Friday

The National Emergency and Crisis Department has said residents will need to produce negative results of either a PCR test or a DPI test from the previous 48 hours.

DPI test results now no longer require a prior PCR test.

 

An additional PCR test is also required if a resident or visitor chooses to stay in the Emirate beyond six days.

Essentially, a PCR test must be taken on the sixth day of each visit, in order to protect the health and safety of the community.

The rapid laser test costs AED 50 and the PCR swab is priced at AED 370.

Restrictions on entry to Abu Dhabi have been in force since June 2 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

