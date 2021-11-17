Here's How You Can Spend 48 Awesome Hours In Abu Dhabi

This weekend, we’re on a mission to EXPLORE. We live in a country that’s teeming with events and activities, so we’re making an effort to hunt down the unique and the wonderful to make sure our weekends are unforgettable.

We’re heading to the Capital where we have 48 hours to hit the corniche for a stroll, hit up Al Fanar for a proper Emirati meal, and do our very best to hit each and every one of the following events that are happening in the Capital this weekend.

5. The Sheikh Zayed Festival is NOT something you want to miss out on!

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is not only a fun-filled event with major shows and activities, but it also aims to preserve the nation’s heritage so you can learn all about the UAE civilisation. From National to New Year’s Eve celebrations, the festival has got a jam-packed schedule so that whenever you visit the capital, there’ll be events curated just for you. Celebrate the Year of 50 at Sheikh Zayed Festival for something grand!

For more info, click HERE!

Where? Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi

When? Starts November 18, 2021 until April 1, 2022

How much? AED 5 for all. FREE entry for children under the age of 3 and elders above the age of 65. People of determination get free access as well.

4. The Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2021 will beautify your world

This month is all about art and that’s why Abu Dhabi Art is returning to Manarat Al Saadiyat. It’s not your traditional art fair as art installations, exhibitions, talks and events will take place, including showcasing from ambitious upcoming artists.

Local and international galleries will be offering artworks for sale so you can make your home as spectacular as the fair.

Witness beauty with over 45 galleries, 200 artists and 300 artworks.

You’re also in for a treat as this month will present Passage, an immersive video and sound installation created by artist Nujoom Alghanem Passage will be shown for the first time in the UAE allowing new audiences to experience this important work outside of Venice.

For all the important deets, click here!

How much? The event is free for children, students, senior citizens and people of determination and AED 55 for adults. Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat

When? November 17, 2021 from 10AM until November 21, 2021 at 8PM

3. Hold onto your seats because Arijit Singh is performing live in Concert

Arijit Singh, the Indian singer and music composer is putting on a live concert at Etihad Arena this November! He’s considered to be the most versatile singer of the modern era as he sings in Hindi, Bengali, and Telgu. Making his return to the capital after 5 years, the “King of playback singing” is going to perform his greatest hits.

All attendees have to be vaccinated to attend the event.

Click HERE for more info!

When? November 19 from 6PM – 11. Show starts at 8PM!

Where? Etihad Arena – Yas Island

How much? Tickets start from AED150

2. Witness glory at the Abu Dhabi T10

The world’s only 10-over cricket tournament is returning to Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 series is bringing together over 120 of world cricket’s biggest names to compete in the game’s fastest format. This one is for the ultimate fans of the sport to witness glory again! Past Abu Dhabi T10 champions include the Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians, and Northern Warrior who have twice taken the title.

Click HERE for the deets!

When? November 19 – December 4, from 12AM – 12AM

Where? Zayed Cricket Stadium

How much? AED20

1. The Family Film Screenings at Louvre Abu Dhabi is FREE and FABULOUS

What better way to watch a series of films about cultural exchange between the Islamic world and China than in the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Inspired by the new exhibition Dragon and Phoenix, the venue will show short films of folktales from around the world including ‘The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven’, ‘Bilal: A New Breed of Hero’, and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’. Discover your inner hero with ‘The Crown and the Sceptre’, ‘Shepherd Boy Tumur’, and ‘Pondi & Ponda’.

Free reservations are recommended!

For more info and bookings, click here!

When? November 19, November 26, & December 10, from 2PM – 4:35PM

