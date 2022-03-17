BREAKING: Non-Vaccinated Tourists Can Now Enter Events & Attractions In Abu Dhabi

BREAKING: Non-Vaccinated Tourists Can Now Enter Events, Attractions & Cultural Sites In Abu Dhabi

Ladies and Gentlemen, COVID-19 has finally been letting up these past few weeks and here’s another positive (*wink*) news for non-vaccinated tourists wanting to enter Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the emirate, effective Thursday, 17 March, 2022. pic.twitter.com/inBauKlfm1 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 17, 2022

It’s happening, peeps! Things are starting to normalize. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee just updated their entry requirement guidelines for non-vaccinated tourists which will go into effect from Thursday, 17 March 2022.

Now, individuals who are not vaccinated can enter events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi with a negative PCR test received within 48 hours

Since Covid cases are now low, these updated guidelines come as part of the reduced precautionary measures in line with the ongoing recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

