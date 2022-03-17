Add A Little Pep To Your Step This Weekend With These 6 Activities!

Running out of ideas for weekend plans? Don’t fret, we’ve got your whole weekend in Dubai covered!

6. Unwind after a strenuous work week, YOU DESERVE IT!

Experience the beauty of the nature intertwined with the serenity of the desert with stay-cation/spa-cation at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert for the ultimate spa experience, whether you intend to spend the night or just visit the spa!

Pamper yourself with their full-day option which includes a mindful yoga session, a unique rainforest experience, a traditional bamboo massage and natural resilience facial. Or you can opt for “the ritual” and a body wrap, followed by a hydrating facial and full-body massage. Don’t forget to end your day on a high note with healthy dinner at Kaheela restaurant!

5. Relax and sip on the yummiest cocktails at the biggest and best drinks festival in the REGION!

What? This 16-day event will bring together the best of the region’s cocktail culture for a one-of-a-kind festival of mixology. Experience World Class cocktails in more than 50 of the top venues and bars across Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

When? Cocktail Festival UAE is launching on 18th March.

Where? More than 50 venues across Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

Price? Experience World Class cocktails for only AED40 in 50+ venues

4. Get your daily steps in and support a good cause!

Lace up your best running shoes this Saturday and join the We walk annual charity walkathon, where all proceeds will be donated to the UAE Rare Disease Society.

What? All Ages and abilities are welcome to join the 4km jog and raise awareness towards

Price? AED35

Location? Dubai Science Park

Date and time? Saturday, March 19th at 7:30am

For more info, call +97143913916

Let’s walk for a cause!

3. Your fave coffee just got a little bit sweeter!

Your weekend coffee run just got better with ‘Stars for Everyone’, Starbucks Rewards Program! The brand’s new application and loyalty program is now available in the UAE on both iOS and Android.

What? Every time you shop your fave drink or any merchandise, “Stars for everyone” will give you 4 stars for every AED 10 spent. If you collect 250 stars you are eligible to redeem a free barista-made drink of your choice, anytime.

Where? Any Starbucks store across the UAE!

WELCOME TO THE STAR HOUR YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. You’re invited to the launch event of #StarbucksRewardsUAE! ⭐ 🕐 10 March from 8:00 PM- 9:00 PM

2. Press pause on the daily hustle and bustle!

Yogafest is exactly what you need this weekend to reset and recharge for the week ahead!

What? Enjoy a weekend full of exciting classes and wellness activities. Such as Yin, Hatha and Rocket yoga. You can even bring your pooches along!

When? This Friday the 18th & Saturday 19th

Where? The festival will take place in a tranquil outdoor setting in the heart of Dubai Internet City.

Price? Day passes are available at AED95 or sign up for the whole weekend for AED150.

1. Celebrate spring in color!

Kickstart the spring season on the right note at Holi Festival with live entertainment, lots of yummy delicacies and a ton of surprises for you and your family.

What? Holi is the Indian festival that celebrates spring, love and life! and this year’s celebration is hosted by Indian Vegetarian restaurant “MyGovinda’s” to celebrate 20 years in Dubai!

Where? DSO North Park

When? March 19th 2022 – 11am till 5pm

