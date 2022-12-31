The Rulers Of Dubai And Abu Dhabi Issued Condolences To India’s Prime Minister On His Mother’s Death

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently lost his mother Heeraben Modi

On Wednesday, she was quickly hospitalized after her health deteriorated. She passed away at 3:30 am on Saturday in Ahmedabad. She was 100 years old.

According to WAM, the President of the UAE, and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Narendra Modi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar cable of condolences to Prime Minister Modi.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

