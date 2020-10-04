د . إAEDSRر . س

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Reopens Its Door To Visitors From Today

After being closed for the past number of months due to COVID-19, the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes back visitors this Sunday, 4 October.

Get ready for a beautiful cultural experience at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Under the supervision of The Ministry of Presidential Affairs, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, the visitors will be able to go for tours to enjoy the amazing cultural and architectural experience, while all precautionary measures will be taken to guarantee their safety.

All precautionary measures will be taken in place

In a statement put by WAM:

The reopening will pursue a high-standard system of precautionary measures, health, and safety guidelines following the precautionary closure against COVID-19 over the past months.

Relevant precautionary measures will be in place to ensure a safe cultural experience for all visitors through an integrated system to maintain all relevant health and safety guidelines, including capping visitor numbers and setting specific visiting times to manage visitor experience and avoid overcrowding.

