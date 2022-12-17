UK’s Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron Will Be Teaching Politics At NYU Abu Dhabi

David Cameron is finally returning to public life and the first thing he is doing is teaching a three-week course in politics at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)

All set to take up the position in January, the ex-PM will talk to students about “practising politics and government in the age of disruption” as reported by Arab News.

He will lecture on relative topics, including mass global migration crisis and the conflict in Ukraine. The course is open for all NYUAD students including undergraduates of NYU’s other branches.

Clearly an expert at the topic he will be teaching, David Cameron headed the Conservative (Tory) party for over 11 years and was the Prime Minister of the UK from 2010 to 2016. It was under his helm that Britain was allowed a referendum to choose whether to stay or leave the European Union (EU).

As a supporter of staying in the EU, when the country voted for leaving, Cameron graciously decided to step down from his position. In a poignant speech declaring his resignation, he told his countrymen that he no longer wanted to steer a ship which didn’t uphold all that he had worked for.

