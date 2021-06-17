Kids Vacay For FREE At Yas Island All Throughout Summer!

If the pandemic has taught us ANYTHING it’s that kids cannot stay at home (especially during the summer). SOOO, to keep your angels from turning into real-life gremlins, you’ve got to entertain them… play with them… show them shiny new things and take them to shiny new places! Kids go FREE this summer – make your bookings here. Yas Island Abu Dhabi is doing parents all over the WORLD a solid and is throwing in a ‘Kids go for FREE on Yas Island’ offer all summer Now fams can enjoy even more quality time together at pocket-friendly prices. The ‘Kids Go Free’ summer packages give families access to more than 100 thrilling rides and attractions at the theme parks nestled on the Island. There’s a wealth of fun and adventure for the whole family to enjoy for a summer like no other.

If your munchkin is under 12 years of age, then they can eat, drink, sleep, play, scream for absolutely FREE at Yas Island! Book it now: All the deets right here! Yas Island boasts of heaps of attractions from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall and Yas Marina Circuit and etc. etc. The island is a sanctuary for both kids and adults alike to unwind and let loose as the activities appeal to ALL ages. Bookings made via Yas Island will give you access to Yas Island’s range of theme parks as well as complimentary passes to Abu Dhabi’s renowned art & civilization museum: Louvre Abu Dhabi. So in a nutshell, access to ALL these theme parks, hotels and the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be *FREE for kiddos under 12 years of age when booking the Kids Go free Packages! *The offer lasts until September 30, 2021. For kids below 12, when accompanied by a paying adult.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island with Access to Yas Theme Parks Zhuzh up your summer staycay plans and receive inclusive access to any of Yas Theme Parks for every night of your stay. Price? One night and one theme park start from AED 368 and kids below 12 can eat and play for free when sharing a room with the adults, and booked on their parents’ meal plan. Other perks? The entire fam will get 15% off food and beverage, and up to 15% discounts on spa treatments.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island with access to Yas Theme Parks Book it now: All the deets right here! Want to keep your getaway short and sweet? Then opt for the Yas Island’s Kids Go Free promo. Where kids can access all 3 of Yas Theme Parks over two days for FREE. Price? Rates at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island start from AED525 per adult for a one night stay with access to all 3 theme parks over two consecutive days.

Yas Plaza Hotels with access to Yas Theme Parks Guests choosing to stay at the island’s 3 or 4 star hotels, including: Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Yas Island Rotana

Centro Yas Island by Rotana

Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island Can enjoy more affordable rates with the same Kids Go Free Promotion. Price? Rates start from AED450 for a 1-night stay with access to all 3 Yas Theme Parks over two consecutive days. Kids below 12 years old when sharing the same room with parents stay, eat and play for free.

‘Bring another child by adding a supplementary child to your ticket from AED 310!’ Additional hotel offers include up to 20% discount on food and beverage, up to 15% discount on spa services; free room upgrade at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island or special room upgrade supplement from a standard room to the next room category of AED 33.00 per night when staying at one of Yas Plaza Hotels. Room upgrades are available!