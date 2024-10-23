3 Top-Tier Events in Abu Dhabi You Definitely Don’t Want to Miss!

Can we give a shout-out to the events team running Abu Dhabi Showdown Week?! This year the bumper schedule is JAM PACKED with activations, concerts, fan events and so much more.

Abu Dhabi is positively buzzing with excitement with a series of incredible events just around the corner! From comedy and music to unique competitions… And in case you’ve been living under a rock, here are 3 major events we’ve got our eyes on!







3 huge events happening across Abu Dhabi Showdown Week!

Power Slap comes to the region for the first time with Power Slap 9: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Dumpling

Mark your calendars as the world of Power Slap hits Abu Dhabi with Power Slap 9. This thrilling event marks the premier slap fighting organization’s first international outing. Expect fierce competition as contestants showcase their power and technique in this exciting spectacle.

Where: Space42 Arena

When: October 24

Price: Tickets start at AED 150, visit ticketmaster.ae

Take That, yes you read that right, TAKE THAT are performing in Abu Dhabi!

Iconic British band Take That is set to light up Etihad Park

Known for hits like Back For Good and Greatest Day, this beloved band has topped charts and hearts since 1990. With over 45 million records sold, their live performances are legendary.

This one-night-only show as part of their This Life On Tour promises to be a spectacular event, so don’t miss your chance to experience the magic!

Where: Etihad Park

When: October 25

Price: Tickets start at AED 299, visit etihadarena.ae

Matt Rife brings his ProbleMATTic World Tour to the capital

Get ready to laugh out loud with TikTok sensation Matt Rife as he brings his ProbleMATTic World Tour to Etihad Arena!

Rife has been captivating audiences since he started performing at the age of 15, and he’s quickly risen to fame with appearances on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and his own comedy specials on YouTube. His humor, as seen in his Netflix special Natural Selection, ranges from personal anecdotes to social media observations.

Where: Etihad Arena

When: October 27

Price: Tickets start at AED 350, visit etihadarena.ae

Grab your tickets and get ready for a week filled with entertainment!