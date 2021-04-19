A BTS Inspired Meal Is Coming To McDonald's In Dubai

Can you imagine your two favourite things, collaborating and making a meal! It’s like Thanksgiving came early.

YOU are not gonna believe it! If you’re a fan of the Korean band BTS and occasionally have the Big Mac sandwich, this news is for you. The band and McDonald’s are working on a collaboration to bring you a South Korean McDonald’s meal.

The BTS meal is a 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, and sweet chili and Cajun sauces inspired by menu items in South Korean McDonald’s

While McDonald’s collaborated with a number of celebrities, this will be the first to be available nearly worldwide. The BTS meal is available across 50 countries.

We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can — through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month,

Morgan Flatley, the chief marketing officer of McDonald’s US, said in a statement.

Previously McDonald’s collabed with Travis Scott and created a meal that was so popular, some locations ran out of Quarter Pounder ingredients. The rapper, walked away with $20 million, according to Forbes.