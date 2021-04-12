'#BTS_Dynamite' Trends BIG TIME In Dubai As Dynamite Crosses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Now ain’t BTS a gift that just keeps on giving?!

Because BAAAAAAM just like that the K-Pop boys have bagged a 1 BILLION win on their latest YouTube music video, Dynamite.

The global smash track premiered last year on August 21 and within 7 months has hit one billion YouTube views, marking the fastest climb by a K-pop group to date… It seems like there’s never a dull moment for BTS fans with the number of achievements accomplished by this all-boy band.

And by now, we all know just too well that one of the BIGGEST BTS armies is sitting right here in Dubai, so it’s no shocker that the #BTS_Dynamite is trending like there’s no tomorrow in Dubai.