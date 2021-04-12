د . إAEDSRر . س

'#BTS_Dynamite' Trends BIG TIME In Dubai As Dynamite Crosses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Now ain’t BTS a gift that just keeps on giving?!

Because BAAAAAAM just like that the K-Pop boys have bagged a 1 BILLION win on their latest YouTube music video, Dynamite.

The global smash track premiered last year on August 21 and within 7 months has hit one billion YouTube views, marking the fastest climb by a K-pop group to date… It seems like there’s never a dull moment for BTS fans with the number of achievements accomplished by this all-boy band.

And by now, we all know just too well that one of the BIGGEST BTS armies is sitting right here in Dubai, so it’s no shocker that the #BTS_Dynamite is trending like there’s no tomorrow in Dubai.

Dynamite was also the fastest music video to have reached 10 million views in its first 20 minutes of release!

WHATTA FLEX FOR BTS ARMIES.

Remember when UAE Fans Of BTS’ Taehyung Celebrated His Song Turning 1 By Donating To A Local Charity?!

Watch the video that became the fastest Korean track to achieve the 1 billion feat…

