UAE Fans Of BTS’ Taehyung Celebrated His Song Turning 1 By Donating To A Local Charity

BTS member Kim Taehyung’s song ‘Sweet Night’ was being celebrated for its first anniversary by UAE fans, not just with a trending topic on Twitter but a donation made to a local charity.

If you thought you were a die-hard fan, think again, the BTS army is unlike anything else.

Kim Taehyung released the single ‘Sweet Night’ for Itaewon Class a year ago, immediately touching people’s hearts

In fact, the song has made such an impact that it needed to be celebrated in the best ways possible.