Private Facebook Group Dirham Stretcher Launches A Dubai Deals Website
Are you one of the 61k users of the popular Facebook group Dirham Stretcher?
I joined last year and find it really useful; you’ll find everything from information about local budget-friendly supermarkets and big brand discounts to random electricity and water-saving hacks. For an expat audience, many who’ve only lived here a couple of years, this is a genuine way to learn about money-saving tips!
It’s a growing community, propelled by an active audience who love a deal and now Selma and Susan, the page creators, are taking the community to another level. They’ve built a platform, called Sum, where the deals will live. Sum makes it easier for you to check in, find promo codes and deals for use right here in Dubai.
People use Dirham Stretcher to share and find genuine deals
Moving towards Sum, which will host the deals and more
SUM by Dirham Stretcher has local deals on big brands like Namshi, H&M, IKEA, Virgin Megastore, Mumzworld
