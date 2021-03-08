Private Facebook Group Dirham Stretcher Launches A Dubai Deals Website

Are you one of the 61k users of the popular Facebook group Dirham Stretcher?

I joined last year and find it really useful; you’ll find everything from information about local budget-friendly supermarkets and big brand discounts to random electricity and water-saving hacks. For an expat audience, many who’ve only lived here a couple of years, this is a genuine way to learn about money-saving tips!

It’s a growing community, propelled by an active audience who love a deal and now Selma and Susan, the page creators, are taking the community to another level. They’ve built a platform, called Sum, where the deals will live. Sum makes it easier for you to check in, find promo codes and deals for use right here in Dubai.