Ramadan To Begin In 6 Weeks Followed By 3-Day Long Eid Holidays  

This 2021, the holy month of Ramadan is predicted to begin on Tuesday, April 13 or Wednesday, April 14, depending entirely on the sighting of the moon.

According to Islamic Finder’s calculation, Ramadan is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 13. However, Oman’s Mazen Al Mafraji, the Head of the Hijri Calendar Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, predicted that Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, April 14.

Ramadan this year will last 30 days and Muslims can expect to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, May 13.

Thus, resulting in a 3-day long weekend to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

In short, the UAE will grant a 3-day long weekend from Thursday, May 13, to Saturday, May 15 on the occasion of Eid.

(DISCLAIMER: All dates are subjects to moon sighting)