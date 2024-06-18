Dubai Bling & Some Cast Members Got Nominated For The National Reality TV Awards

Dubai Bling has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with its portrayal of the glamorous lifestyles in one of the world’s most extravagant cities. So, it comes as no surprise that the show and a few members of its cast got nominated for a few categories for the National Reality TV Awards this year!

The show, Dubai Bling, was nominated in 2 different categories

It can win the award for Best Reality Non-Competition Show sponsored by Moneeys.com or Best International Show sponsored by Moneeys.com. However, it is up against a few well known British reality shows such as “The Only Way Is Essex”, “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” and “Made in Chelsea.” This is your sign to vote for Dubai’s favourite reality tv show and make sure it gets the trophy!

The nominees for Best Reality Non-Competition Show sponsored by Moneeys.com are:

The Only Way Is Essex

Made in Chelsea

Gogglebox

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens

The Repair Shop

The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Dick and Angel’s Secret France

A Place in the Sun

Dubai Bling

The Nevermets

Also, here are the nominees for Best International Show sponsored by Moneeys.com:

Dubai Bling

Below Deck: Mediterranean

The Family Chantel

The Kardashians

The Circle US

The Family Stallone

Ultimate Beastmaster

Love Island Australia

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

90 Day Fiancé

Furthermore, if you’re not sure how to vote on Telephonos, click here.

Also, Kris Fade got nominated for 2 different categories!

Everyone knows and loves Kris Fade! Therefore, it’s no surprise that the man behind Virgin Radio is a nominee in not one but TWO categories for the National Reality TV Awards. This award show is kicking off in London on July 31!

So, he got nominated for Best Male Personality sponsored by Moneeys.com along with Fahad Siddiqui! The rest of the nominees are as follows:

Brin Pirathapan (MasterChef)

Sammy Root (Love Island)

Martin M (My Mum, Your Dad)

Kris Fade (Dubai Bling)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

James ‘Diags’ Bennewith (TOWIE)

Lochan Nowacki (Love Island)

Fahad Siddiqui (Dubai Bling)

Martin H (My Mum, Your Dad)

David ‘Temps’ Templer (Made in Chelsea)

Dan Edgar (TOWIE)

Moreover, his second category is Reality Personality of the Year sponsored by Pretty Little Weaves:

Amber Turner (TOWIE)

Paris Smith (Made in Chelsea)

Stephen Lustig-Webb (Celebrity Go Dating)

Ampika Pickston (Real Housewives of Cheshire)

David Potts (Celebrity Big Brother)

Molly Smith (Love Island – All Stars)

Tom Clare (Love Island – All Stars)

Ella Morgan (Celebrity Go Dating)

Lystra Adams (Real Housewives of Cheshire)

Kris Fade (Dubai Bling)

Lastly, there’s another category that the ladies of Dubai Bling are nominees in…

You didn’t think that was it did you? Of course not! Zeina Khoury, Mona KAttan, LJ and Lojain Omran are nominees for the Best Female Personality.

Also, here’s the full nominations list for the Best Female Personality sponsored by Moneeys.com:

Jess Harding (Love Island)

Loujain “LJ” Adada (Dubai Bling)

Whitney Adebayo (Love Island)

Maeva D’Ascanio (Made in Chelsea)

Amy Spalding (I Kissed a Girl)

Zeina Khoury (Dubai Bling)

Georgia-Blu (My Mum, Your Dad)

Ella Thomas (Love Island)

Mona Kattan (Dubai Bling)

Amy Childs (TOWIE)

Paris Smith (Made in Chelsea)

Dianne Buswell (Strictly Come Dancing)

Ruby Adler (Made in Chelsea)

Lojain Omran (Dubai Bling)

