Dubai's Gorg Miracle Garden Is All Set To Reopen Its Doors In November

The weather getting better is definitely one of the better things to note about Dubai at the moment. But besides Halloween and Diwali, the winter months also bring flower power. Which also means the return of the absolutely beautiful Dubai Miracle Garden!

#Dubai Miracle Garden set to welcome visitors for its 9th season on November 1, 2020. https://t.co/Nv2C796iWY pic.twitter.com/xRFclA1d9A

It’s got safety AND live entertainment

Don’t worry about the safety part of it because they’ve got you covered with strict protocols like body temp checks and sanitiser availability in place. Not only will the garden feature 150 million varieties of plants and flowers, you and the fam can also enjoy live entertainment, an amphitheater that’s been revamped and a bunch of outdoor activities.

Everyone knows how brill this garden gets every year.

But this time will also see some better features at night with lights around sculptures and totally stunning panoramic views