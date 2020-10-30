Announcements
Dubai's Gorg Miracle Garden Is All Set To Reopen Its Doors In November
The weather getting better is definitely one of the better things to note about Dubai at the moment. But besides Halloween and Diwali, the winter months also bring flower power. Which also means the return of the absolutely beautiful Dubai Miracle Garden!
The Dubai Miracle Garden is ready to reopen on November 1 and it is more stunning than ever this time
It’s got safety AND live entertainment
Don’t worry about the safety part of it because they’ve got you covered with strict protocols like body temp checks and sanitiser availability in place. Not only will the garden feature 150 million varieties of plants and flowers, you and the fam can also enjoy live entertainment, an amphitheater that’s been revamped and a bunch of outdoor activities.
Everyone knows how brill this garden gets every year.