Announcements
Dubai Is A Possible Location For The Joshua vs Fury Fight This Year
Eddie Hearn stated the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight is most likely not going to take place in the UK as they had hoped due to the third lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wembley Stadium was said to be the preferred location but now Hearn is looking at possibly hosting the fight in Dubai
🥊 ‘We are cracking on’ – My interview just now with @EddieHearn as he talks Board ruling/ lockdown, AJ-Fury talks, Canelo, Campbell defeat, ‘has 6 Shows to announce’ and more https://t.co/AxjK1eldhu
— Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) January 4, 2021
There’s also talk of other possible locations such as Singapore, Qatar, US, and China, with Saudi Arabia being the most likely location
This wouldn’t be the first visit to Dubai for Anthony Joshua
Back in November 2017, Joshua shared a video of him boxing in a custom boxing ring on the Burj Al Arab helipad which was absolutely boss!
Listen To The Lovin Daily: Wednesday’s COVID-19 Cases Were The Highest Ever Recorded In The UAE
If boxing if your thing too, get your hands in these AMAZING adidas Boxing Gloves
To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.
Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.