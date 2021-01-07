Dubai Is A Possible Location For The Joshua vs Fury Fight This Year

Eddie Hearn stated the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight is most likely not going to take place in the UK as they had hoped due to the third lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wembley Stadium was said to be the preferred location but now Hearn is looking at possibly hosting the fight in Dubai

🥊 ‘We are cracking on’ – My interview just now with @EddieHearn as he talks Board ruling/ lockdown, AJ-Fury talks, Canelo, Campbell defeat, ‘has 6 Shows to announce’ and more https://t.co/AxjK1eldhu — Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) January 4, 2021

There’s also talk of other possible locations such as Singapore, Qatar, US, and China, with Saudi Arabia being the most likely location

🌍 Eddie Hearn has revealed that Singapore has emerged as a possibility to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury as they look to secure a major site fee. It’s claimed Saudi Arabia is still most likely, plus also interest from Dubai, Qatar, America and China. [@MailSport] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 6, 2021

This wouldn’t be the first visit to Dubai for Anthony Joshua Back in November 2017, Joshua shared a video of him boxing in a custom boxing ring on the Burj Al Arab helipad which was absolutely boss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua)

