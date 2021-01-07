د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Is A Possible Location For The Joshua vs Fury Fight This Year

Eddie Hearn stated the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight is most likely not going to take place in the UK as they had hoped due to the third lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wembley Stadium was said to be the preferred location but now Hearn is looking at possibly hosting the fight in Dubai

There’s also talk of other possible locations such as Singapore, Qatar, US, and China, with Saudi Arabia being the most likely location

This wouldn’t be the first visit to Dubai for Anthony Joshua

Back in November 2017, Joshua shared a video of him boxing in a custom boxing ring on the Burj Al Arab helipad which was absolutely boss!

 

