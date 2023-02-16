Chefs Across The City Are Hosting Dinners To Support Turkey & Syria Earthquake Relief

People are still reeling from the devastation of the Turkey/Syria earthquake which left a death toll of 41,000 people in its wake.

Survivors are battling freezing temperatures and emergency service crews from all over the world are working tirelessly to provide shelter, food, and medical aid to the hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced.

As the aid effort intensifies, Dubai chefs are coming together to raise money for the much-needed cause and you can join all of your favourite chefs in one place next week.

*Every event is an Emirates Red Crescent collaboration and all proceeds raised go to the earthquake relief effort.

‘Chefs for hope- One night, all of your favourite dishes in one place’

In collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai’s finest chefs are coming together to serve up a phenomenal meal for a brilliant cause.

Chefs from Garth, Mattar, Chef Halawa, Melange, Tano’s at 8, Pinch, Pistachoux, Dibba Bay Oysters, and more are bringing all of your favourite dishes under one roof.

What is it? You pay AED365, and every dirham raised will support Emirates Red Cresent urgent earthquake aid.

When? Tuesday, February 21