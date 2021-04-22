Gambling License No Go: Dubai Confirms Fake News Circulating On WhatsApp

Rumours have been circulating on WhatsApp stating that various hotels in Dubai have been given official gambling licenses. This of course is false and Dubai Media Office took to Twitter to clear up this misinformation. Gambling licenses have NOT been granted to any hotel in Dubai

The Government of Dubai Media Office stated that reports circulating in social media about licenses being granted for gambling activities in the emirate are incorrect. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 22, 2021

The WhatsApp messages stated: Total 9 hotels were given gambling license officially in Dubai.. all are waiting for grand opening on EID festival in full blast….Opening hours 6pm to 6am

Complimentary All drinks , meals, tabbaco,

10000/-Dhs per person to carry for entry..Metropolitan Hotel

Ceasars palace hotel

Fairmont Hotel 34 floor

Al Habtoor Hotel ( H )

5 more other hotels..( Baccarat table, black jack , roulette table, Poker table etc.) The rumours have been debunked and people are asked to only obtain information from official sources only.

