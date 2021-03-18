International Travel Has Never Been Easier Since The IATA Travel Pass App

Travel documents are getting a little out of control, right? There’s lots of paperwork you need, especially with COVID regulations. IATA Travel Pass decided to make things easier for you as a traveler and for the government.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) conducted a trial to test the IATA Travel App. Passengers on board the Singapore Airlines flight SQ308 used the app to help themselves and the government to manage the travel health credentials required.

The first traveler to use the IATA Travel Pass app arrived to London’s Heathrow Airport successfully