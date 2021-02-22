You Can Travel From Dubai WITHOUT A Passport

A tech update you can take advantage of the next time you travel!

Dubai is rolling out a ‘smart travel’ system, so you can travel WITHOUT your passport, crazy heh?!

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) made the huge announcement today. Completely contactless, human contact is reduced to ZERO… 122 smart gates at DXB have been upgraded with integrated biometric pathways and this update will be a game-changer for travel in future.

Dubai is always innovating but this elevates travel to a seamless movement from your door to the gate