The First-Ever Ladies Day At The DP World Tour Championship Includes Free Drinks & Golf Sessions

Ladies day at the races is always the biggest day, it’s super glam, undeniably fun and it draws the biggest crowd.

Which is whyyyy it brings us much joy to announce that Ladies Day is coming to the golf!

Ladies get in line! The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai will host its first-ever ladies day on Friday, November 19.

What’s in it for the gals? On top of free entry (for everyone!) ladies will get free drinks vouchers, golf clinics, goodies from The Lounge Spa along with BIG prizes for ‘best dressed’ and ‘best selfie’ competitions. SNAP!

Two drinks vouchers can be redeemed in the Championship Village from 12.15pm to 6pm.

Reserve your free tickets or book your hospitality tickets now

Dress to impress! Win lots of prizes including ‘Best Dressed as judged by Neon Star’, Haul-in-One boxes and Golf Lessons!

You can improve your golf with a special ladies golf clinic run by Keke Strobach, a female Teaching Professional at the Peter Cowen Academy Dubai. The clinics will run twice a day at 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Friday and you could win a 30-minute private lesson and a one month ‘Get into Golf Pass’ (perfect for beginners).

Have you been perfecting your selfie? Visit the Selfie Photo Booth in the Championship Village, snap your best selfie with friends and family, and post it on the ‘gram using the official tournament hashtag #dpwtc.

The Rolex series brings the 50 highest ranked players head-to-head in Dubai – Don’t miss it!

Golf is not just for guys, it’s a fun day out with heaps of entertainment for all ages!

Get all the info you need here

When? From 18 – 21 November, ladies day is happening on November 19

How much? Admission is free, hospitality packages for DP World Tour Championships start from AED650

If you are looking for a Dubai Double Header, head down to the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 11-14 November 2021 for the AVIV Dubai Championship… tickets are also free, pre-registration required here.