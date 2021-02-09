Brace Yourself: T-Minus TWO Hours Until The Emirates Mars Mission

TODAY IS THE DAY – The first Arab interplanetary Mars Mission starts today.

You can't turn on a radio station, open a newspaper without seeing red.

The city is rouge people! Buildings are lit, traffic signs have changed, rulers profile pages have been updated… all to make noise for this historic moment. A plan that’s been decades in the making comes to fruition today when an Arab spacecraft *hopefully, enters the Mars orbit for the first time.

The Mars Mission will be the first probe to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere and its layers when it reaches the red planet’s orbit and… WE’RE NEARLY THERE!

The countdown to the Mars Mission is on: You can watch it live here from 7pm