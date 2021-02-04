د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

The AED900 MILLION Fight: Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Could Face-Off In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Bite Fight: Take 3!

There are big rumours that Mike Tyson, 54 and Evander Holyfield, 58 could go head-to-head in a what would reportedly be a £200m (AED900m) fight… and the location?

Dun dun dunnnnnnnhh… Dubai!

Tyson is currently making a comeback and is fielding fight offers left, right and centre and there are talks they’re looking at Dubai for the trilogy fight.

The Middle East has carved a name for itself for big money fights, following the Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz fight in Saudi in 2019 and the Abu Dhabi proving itself a sure capital for UFC fighting.

Not their first rodeo: The pair have met in the ring twice, the third time resulted in a disqualification after Mike Tyson BIT Holyfield’s ear off

The rematch is expected to take place this year

It’s been 24 years since they last fought

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?