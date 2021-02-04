The AED900 MILLION Fight: Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Could Face-Off In Dubai

The Bite Fight: Take 3!

There are big rumours that Mike Tyson, 54 and Evander Holyfield, 58 could go head-to-head in a what would reportedly be a £200m (AED900m) fight… and the location?

Dun dun dunnnnnnnhh… Dubai!

Tyson is currently making a comeback and is fielding fight offers left, right and centre and there are talks they’re looking at Dubai for the trilogy fight.

The Middle East has carved a name for itself for big money fights, following the Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz fight in Saudi in 2019 and the Abu Dhabi proving itself a sure capital for UFC fighting.

Not their first rodeo: The pair have met in the ring twice, the third time resulted in a disqualification after Mike Tyson BIT Holyfield’s ear off