Ministry Of Human Resources Urges All Non-Essential Workers To Work From Home
#MoHRE: Non-essential employees at private sector to work remotely Thursday, Friday.#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/4XWzvLcECy
— UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) July 27, 2022
UAE BARQ and the UAE Cabinet announced non-essential workers in federal departments to work from home
The UAE Cabinet urged employees in the federal sector of the areas affected by rains and floods to work from home on July 28 and 29. Especially, in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.
The National Centre of Meteorology announced thundery showers are expected in Dubai with a chance of rain in Abu Dhabi
The thunderclouds are travelling from the east to the west throughout the day. The NCM is expecting thunder and rain to pour down Dubai in the afternoon. Additionally, they announced that there is a chance of rain in Abu Dhabi.
#أمطار_الخير #استمطار #تلقيح_السحب #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM pic.twitter.com/cuBcIC16rM
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) July 28, 2022
Abu Dhabi residents are excited and thankful for the rain that came pouring down today in the suburbs. The emirate is expecting more rain and thunderstorms to hit later on in the day. The rain is a result from cloud seeding which took place all over the UAE.