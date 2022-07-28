Ministry Of Human Resources Urges All Non-Essential Workers To Work From Home

The Ministry of Human Resources has called on private and federal non-essential workers to work remotely on Thursday and Friday. They urge federal and private sectors to allow their employees to work from home.

Especially, in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE. Specifically in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

