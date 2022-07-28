د . إAEDSRر . س

Ministry Of Human Resources Urges All Non-Essential Workers To Work From Home

The Ministry of Human Resources has called on private and federal non-essential workers to work remotely on Thursday and Friday. They urge federal and private sectors to allow their employees to work from home.

Especially, in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE. Specifically in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

The MoHRE announced that employees in the private sector of the areas affected by rains and floods should work from home on July 28 and 29. Particularly in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

The UAE Cabinet urged employees in the federal sector of the areas affected by rains and floods to work from home on July 28 and 29. Especially, in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

The thunderclouds are travelling from the east to the west throughout the day. The NCM is expecting thunder and rain to pour down Dubai in the afternoon. Additionally, they announced that there is a chance of rain in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi residents are excited and thankful for the rain that came pouring down today in the suburbs. The emirate is expecting more rain and thunderstorms to hit later on in the day. The rain is a result from cloud seeding which took place all over the UAE.

