The Money Kicks Vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Is OFF After Disagreement
The famous Dubai Youtuber, Money Kicks, was set to fight against Floyd Mayweather in a massive exhibition bout in Dubai.
The boxing match was supposed to take place on February 20, on the scenic setting of the Burj Al Arab Helipad.
The much-hyped fight has now been officially CANCELLED.
Reps for Money Kicks just confirmed that the fight was cancelled as the lawyers of the parties couldn’t reach an agreement.
Both boxers will now look for other opponents to fight in the upcoming competition.
Rashid Belhasa aka Money Kicks was getting solidly into the game as he was recently seen talking strategy and getting fighting tips from Tyson Fury
