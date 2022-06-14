EXCLUSIVE: Money Kicks Reveals Why The Mayweather Fight Didn’t Go Ahead

Rashed Belhasa, AKA Money Kicks comes with a lot of titles and he wears a heap of hats.

Famously known as ‘Dubai’s rich kid’, he has grown up in the spotlight, thanks to his commitment to posting content from a young age. The teen, who has had the likes of Mariah Carey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rihanna (the list goes on!) visit his home, who flaunts supercars and a lavish life on social media, has managed to stay surprisingly grounded.

Adding entrepreneur to his belt, Money Kicks is still about the money. He’s launched a wild conceptual barbershop in Jumeriah, that’s probably worth a visit, if only for a gawk!

Gilded in gold, the barbershop is not as pricey as it looks and the price for a cut and a shave (approx AED95) undercuts (!) similar barbershops in the area, which charge over AED100 for the same.

Kidnapping threats and drama BTS for the Mayweather fight: Money Kicks spoke to Lovin Dubai and revealed how he stayed grounded while growing up a teen star and why the Mayweather fight might still actually go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: Money Kicks Reveals How Kidnaps Threats Kept Him Grounded Pt 1 #MoneyKicks #MoneyKuts971 pic.twitter.com/HPgURWiaZ1 — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) June 14, 2022

Why Money Kicks keeps smiling, why he’s opening more stores and why the Mayweather fight might still be on the cards. Watch it here

EXCLUSIVE: Money Kicks Reveals Why The Floyd Mayweather Fight Didn't Go Ahead #Moneykicks #MoneyKuts971 pic.twitter.com/3nP1Kv0IoI — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) June 14, 2022

Money Kuts 971 opened to the public on Tuesday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONEY KUT$ (@moneykuts971)

