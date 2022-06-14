د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

EXCLUSIVE: Money Kicks Reveals Why The Mayweather Fight Didn’t Go Ahead

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Rashed Belhasa, AKA Money Kicks comes with a lot of titles and he wears a heap of hats.

Famously known as ‘Dubai’s rich kid’, he has grown up in the spotlight, thanks to his commitment to posting content from a young age. The teen, who has had the likes of Mariah Carey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rihanna (the list goes on!) visit his home, who flaunts supercars and a lavish life on social media, has managed to stay surprisingly grounded.

Adding entrepreneur to his belt, Money Kicks is still about the money. He’s launched a wild conceptual barbershop in Jumeriah, that’s probably worth a visit, if only for a gawk!

Gilded in gold, the barbershop is not as pricey as it looks and the price for a cut and a shave (approx AED95) undercuts (!) similar barbershops in the area, which charge over AED100 for the same.

Kidnapping threats and drama BTS for the Mayweather fight: Money Kicks spoke to Lovin Dubai and revealed how he stayed grounded while growing up a teen star and why the Mayweather fight might still actually go ahead

Why Money Kicks keeps smiling, why he’s opening more stores and why the Mayweather fight might still be on the cards. Watch it here

Money Kuts 971 opened to the public on Tuesday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MONEY KUT$ (@moneykuts971)

The Lovin Dubai Show goes live every weekday morning at 8.30am -Facebook – Twitter – Instagram – YouTube – TikTom

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer