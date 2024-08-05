MoVlogs Raises Awareness Against Scammers Using His Image

In a recent Instagram story, MoVlogs raises awareness about a concerning issue… Scammers are now using his image to spread fake news on social media. It’s important in this day and age to remain vigilant especially online.

Using his platform, MoVlogs raises awareness on scammers’ latest tactics

He discovered that several promoted posts are spreading fake news on social media, using his photos. The boxer warns people not to click on any suspicious links, emphasizing the need for caution. Scammers are getting increasingly creative, making it important for everyone to stay alert and informed to avoid falling victim to such scams. Just this year alone people have gotten messages from fraudulent numbers and emails pretending to be Dubai Police, Central Bank of UAE, and a series of delivery companies… So, here’s just another one to add to the list!

Watch the video he posted below:

