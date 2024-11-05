Announcements

Pay Just AED 66 For A Taxi Between Dubai & Abu Dhabi!

Attention, travellers!

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a taxi-sharing service between Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi

This initiative aims to offer a smart, speedy and budget-friendly transportation solution for residents who travel frequently.

 

The cost is AED 66 per person when four people share a single taxi, AED 88 when three and AED 132 when two. It is 75% cheaper than it was before!

This pilot service will run for six months, and based on the results, it may be expanded to other locations.

