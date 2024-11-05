Pay Just AED 66 For A Taxi Between Dubai & Abu Dhabi!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Attention, travellers!
This initiative aims to offer a smart, speedy and budget-friendly transportation solution for residents who travel frequently.
The cost is AED 66 per person when four people share a single taxi, AED 88 when three and AED 132 when two. It is 75% cheaper than it was before!
This pilot service will run for six months, and based on the results, it may be expanded to other locations.
