New Precautionary Guidelines For Halloween And Diwali Celebrations Have Been Introduced

It’s festival season and lucky for us that the UAE has opened up! But, COVID is still very much out there and while everyone’s excited to bring out their Halloween costumes and Diwali lights, it is still important as ever to be careful and take all the precautions needed to prevent the spread of this trouble.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has asked people to steer clear of any crowded places.

This rule applies to everyone but heavily to any elderly folks or people with chronic health conditions as they are advised not to attend any of these crowded social functions.