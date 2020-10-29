Announcements
New Precautionary Guidelines For Halloween And Diwali Celebrations Have Been Introduced
It’s festival season and lucky for us that the UAE has opened up! But, COVID is still very much out there and while everyone’s excited to bring out their Halloween costumes and Diwali lights, it is still important as ever to be careful and take all the precautions needed to prevent the spread of this trouble.
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has asked people to steer clear of any crowded places.
This rule applies to everyone but heavily to any elderly folks or people with chronic health conditions as they are advised not to attend any of these crowded social functions.
Face masks and social distancing are still as important as ever, so just make sure you’ve got those in place
If you are planning to host this year’s Halloween/Diwali parties, make sure you follow all precautionary measures to avoid getting any fines. This also means following protocols that have been given by the authorities and keeping everyone away from the risk of spreading this disease.
Festivals are meant to be happy times and the last thing anyone would want is a health risk.