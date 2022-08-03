Proof That The UAE Is One Of The Safest Countries

The UAE is one of the safest countries to live in and to visit. Looking for proof? Here are a few stories about how safe the UAE is.

@rahafx shared proof highlighting the safety of Abu Dhabi

Rahaf Al Saif woke up today morning and found that her sister had left her car keys on her truck overnight. However, due to the safety of Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi the car and keys were still in place!

Another incident took place in Dubai where a stall keeper left their place unattended

The video shows an unmanned store in the mall. Additionally, the owner of the store closed it and left the products unattended. @Olarslim took and shared on July 18, 2022.

Sleep easy at night friend… For the fifth year in a row, Abu Dhabi ranked as the SAFEST city in the world and Dubai follows in the 7th position!

According to Numbeo, a crowd-sourced database, the survey is like a snapshot in time of that city and includes questions about the quality of life, cost of living, crime, healthcare, climate, traffic, pollution and safety and the results ranks easy city in terms of overall safety.